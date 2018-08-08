Domino’s awards New Orleans a $5,000 grant to help fix its potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Domino’s is giving the city of New Orleans a $5,000 grant to help fix its potholes, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office.

This is under Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” initiative to help cities across the country fix their pothole issues. The Department of Public Works says the money will be used to repair approximately 50 potholes, 10 in each of the council district.

Currently, the city and Sewerage and Water Board are working to implement the $2.3 billion dollar capital improvement program. This includes repairing all, or portions of, approximately 400 miles of the city’s roadways.