Coolinary at M Bistro!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Hidden in the Ritz Carlton, this restaurant is focused on their local produce.

Chef Jason "Rosie" Flato loves to focus on local flavors at M Bistro, "the concept of our food is Southern bistro and we definitely do plays on different New Orleans dishes are you find around the city."

Some of Rosie's favorite Coolinary dishes are their Caprese and a Porkchop with Twice-baked Field Peas and Charred Cabbage. And almost everything is locally grown, "I really like to showcase the farmers and then the local produce that we have at this time...we have beautiful squash right now, gorgeous seafood and the pork is absolutely stunning."

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Shrimp and Tasso Chowder

mustard greens, shaved heirloom, squash

Caprese Salad

fresh burrata, heirloom tomato, basil vinaigrette, balsamic

Crab Fritters

local blue crab, smoked corn purée, arugula

Second Course

choice of

Catch of the Day

market inspired garnish

Chappapeela Farms Pork Chop

barbeque field peas, pickled green tomato, sorghum chipotle glaze

Petite Filet

twice baked potato, asparagus, whiskey sauce

7oz. Filet. +$10

Third Course

choice of

Mango Chocolate

Citrus Cheesecake

Strawberry Shortcake

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Additional Tricentennial Treats

Tricentennial Cocktail +$17.18

Take home the souvenir glass for an additional $10

Wine Pairing +$25