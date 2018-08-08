Coolinary at M Bistro!

NEW ORLEANS - Hidden in the Ritz Carlton, this restaurant is focused on their local produce.
Chef Jason "Rosie" Flato loves to focus on local flavors at M Bistro, "the concept of our food is Southern bistro and we definitely do plays on different New Orleans dishes are you find around the city."
Some of Rosie's favorite Coolinary dishes are their Caprese and a Porkchop with Twice-baked Field Peas and Charred Cabbage. And almost everything is locally grown, "I really like to showcase the farmers and then the local produce that we have at this time...we have beautiful squash right now, gorgeous seafood and the pork is absolutely stunning."
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Shrimp and Tasso Chowder
mustard greens, shaved heirloom, squash
Caprese Salad
fresh burrata, heirloom tomato, basil vinaigrette, balsamic
Crab Fritters
local blue crab, smoked corn purée, arugula
Second Course
choice of
Catch of the Day
market inspired garnish
Chappapeela Farms Pork Chop
barbeque field peas, pickled green tomato, sorghum chipotle glaze
Petite Filet
twice baked potato, asparagus, whiskey sauce
7oz. Filet. +$10
Third Course
choice of
Mango Chocolate
Citrus Cheesecake
Strawberry Shortcake
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Additional Tricentennial Treats
Tricentennial Cocktail +$17.18
Take home the souvenir glass for an additional $10
Wine Pairing +$25