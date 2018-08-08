$45M federal grant will help to replace the Belle Chasse tunnel and bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La. -- U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao visited the Port of New Orleans and the Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel today to formally announce a $45 million grant for the Belle Chasse Bridge and Tunnel Replacement project.

The grant is provided through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America discretionary grant program and will help build a fixed span, four-lane bridge to replace the Belle Chasse tunnel and neighboring Perez Bridge

“I thank Secretary Chao for coming to New Orleans and making these projects possible,” said Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge. “We discussed with local leaders the enhancements we can make at our ports, and the grant for the Belle Chasse Tunnel and Replacement Project that will improve access to Plaquemines Parish, Belle Chasse air station, and businesses along Highway 23.”

At the Port of New Orleans, Cassidy and Chao met with state and local officials, port commissioners, and trade association representatives to assess and discuss the state’s infrastructure needs.