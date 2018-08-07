Would you eat it? Canadian Prairie Squares!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Today's treat comes all the way from Canada!

This recipe is so easy and a perfect party snack. Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is testing out these three ingredient Canadian Prairie Squares!

Canadian Prairie Squares

1 box of Original Ritz Crackers

1 can of Condensed Milk

4 Heath Bars

Chop up Heath Bars

Crush Ritz Crackers

Combine crackers and Heath Bars with condensed milk

Press into the bottom of a square pan

Bake 350 for 15 minutes

Refrigerate and cut into squares

Enjoy!

