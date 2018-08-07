Would you eat it? Canadian Prairie Squares!

NEW ORLEANS - Today's treat comes all the way from Canada!
This recipe is so easy and a perfect party snack. Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is testing out these three ingredient Canadian Prairie Squares!
Canadian Prairie Squares
1 box of Original Ritz Crackers
1 can of Condensed Milk
4 Heath Bars
Chop up Heath Bars
Crush Ritz Crackers
Combine crackers and Heath Bars with condensed milk
Press into the bottom of a square pan
Bake 350 for 15 minutes
Refrigerate and cut into squares
Enjoy!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!