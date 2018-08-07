× Woman’s body found in Lake Pontchartrain as crews search for missing Baton Rouge woman

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD and Wildlife and Fisheries search teams have recovered a woman’s body in Lake Pontchartrain.

The body has not been identified, but she was found as crews were searching for 32-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge.

Thibodeaux and 43-year-old Michael Farley were sailing in Farley’s 34-foot sailboat on Sunday (Aug. 5) when they decided to get into the water.

The sailboat was spotted drifting about 100 yards north of the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Campus the next morning, and Farley was located and rescued from the lake a short time later.

Search crews from the US Coast Guard, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the NOPD began searching for Thibodeaux as soon as they spotted the drifting boat and rescued Farley.

Check back for updates on this developing story.