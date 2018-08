Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Our sister station, WGN, had fun with viewer feedback last week and as a result they're going viral.

After receiving an email from a man named Nic complaining about anchors thanking reporters for quote, "doing their jobs," WGN tells the viewer that they've "fixed it."

Cue the unnecessarily censored montage of videos from their broadcasts, where the anchors say thank you and editors drop unnecessary beeps.

Here is the full video, thanks to WGN's Facebook page -