Summer’s most popular meteor shower peaks this weekend!

Possibly the best meteor shower this year will streak across the sky Saturday and Sunday nights. While the chance for rain over the weekend will diminish after sunset, it’s possible clouds will linger, which may obstruct the view. (View our interactive radar)

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the Earth’s sky every summer about this time as our planet passes through the trail left be Comet Swift-Tuttle.

Where to see it?

If you’re planning to catch the shower, you should begin looking for meteors Saturday night about 9 p.m. and through the evening. The same times are best for Sunday night into Monday morning as well. The moon will be just a sliver of a crescent this weekend and sets early, which is almost perfect for meteor gazing.

Look off towards the constellation Perseus in the night sky (that’s how the meteor shower got its name). You’ll find it in the north sky around 9 pm, the northeast sky around 2 am and the east-northeast around 5 am.

This year, it will be possible to see 60-70 meteors per hour under ideal circumstances (clear skies with no light-pollution) according to SPACE.com.