Spyboy Ricky, Lillian Boutte and others to be honored at Cultural Heritage Awards

NEW ORLEANS -- The Black Storyville Baby Dolls have put together an honors program celebrating community members who play a role in cultural preservation.

This year's honorees include Spyboy Ricky, Lillian Boutte and Al "Carnival Time" Johnson.

Organizers said they saw a need for recognition within the cultural preservation community.

"You have all these people that put out their time and effort and money every year, in one way or another, either as active participants or supporters of us, so we wanted to honor them," said DIanne Honore.

The Black Storyville Cultural Heritage Awards are sponsored by the Babydolls. The event is Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Mint.

It's free to attend.