× Search resumes for woman missing in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS – Search crews returned to Lake Pontchartrain this morning to resume the search for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Sadie Thibodeaux and 43-year-old Michael Farley were sailing in Farley’s 34-foot sailboat on August 5 when they decided to get into the water.

The sailboat was spotted drifting about 100 yards north of the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Campus the next morning, and Farley was located and rescued from the lake a short time later.

Search crews from the US Coast Guard, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the NOPD began searching for Thibodeaux as soon as they spotted the drifting boat and rescued Farley.

The search continued this morning after strong storms moved across the lake yesterday afternoon.