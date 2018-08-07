Romance is in the August air. And in the elevator with Robert Wagner & Jill St. John

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - August is one hot month.

It's not just the temperatures.

August is National Romance Awareness Month.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is finding love in all kinds of places, especially in a book he's reading in an elevator with Hollywood royalty Robert Wagner and Jill St. John.

The book is Robert Wagner's. It's called I Loved Her In The Movies - Memories Of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses.

It's about Robert Wagner's career that has spanned more than sixty years. He's seen it all in Hollywood from the Golden Age to the ride of television. And he's been a star through the years.

That means he's had a lot of co-stars. For example: Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Marilyn Monroe, Gloria Swanson, Norma Shearer, Loretta Young, Joan Blondell, Irene Dunne, Rosalind Russell, Dorothy Lamour, Debra Paget, Jean Peters, Linda Darnell, Betty Hutton, Raquel Welch, Glenn Close, and the two actresses whom he ultimately married, Natalie Wood and Jill St. John.

He's married now to Jill St. John.

She's out and about and on the elevator helping her husband promote his book. This is not his first book. It's actually his third.

In his book, Pieces of My Heart, he opens up his heart to write about his life. He shares the romances, the drama and what it was like when he was a kid growing up next to a California golf course where he'd see Fred Astaire and Cary Grant.

His other book is called You Must Remember This. It's another look at the Golden Age of Hollywood through the stories of one of its stars.