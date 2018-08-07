× Ponchatoula volunteer fireman booked on voyeurism, child porn and malfeasance charges

PONCHATOULA, La. – A volunteer firefighter in Ponchatoula is accused of setting up secret cameras in his own bathroom — and the women’s bathroom at the 8th Ward Firehouse — to record unsuspecting victims.

According to a news release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, James Vining 42, has been booked on 17 counts of video voyeurism, one count of child pornography, malfeasance in office, and drug and firearm charges.

The investigation began in May, when detectives determined that Vining allegedly gained access to the 8th Ward Firehouse in October 2017 and hid a camera in the women’s bathroom before a Halloween party.

Investigators also said Vining installed cameras inside his own residence to tape unsuspecting visitors and friends.

Detectives searched Vining’s home July 23 and found crystal meth, marijuana, and several firearms.