Liquor brand tries to cheer up Blake after heartbreaking 'Bachelorette' finale

BOSTON, Ma.– If Blake from “The Bachelorette” happens to be in Boston today, looks like he’ll get some free drinks!

The liquor brand, Ghost Tequila posted this picture to their Instagram account referencing Blake Horstmann’s heartbreaking break-up with Becca Kufrin on last night’s season finale of “The Bachelorette.”

In the photo the bar and Ghost Tequila offers Blake free margaritas to help him get over Becca. Becca chose Garrett Yrigoyen and the two are now happily engaged.

Blake obviously loved Becca very much and took the break-up very hard. Maybe margaritas could help?