Funeral arrangements announced for Ken Carter

NEW ORLEANS — Memorial and funeral services for New Orleans attorney and businessman Ken Carter have been announced.

Carter died Friday, August 3. He’d just celebrated his 74th birthday on July 22.

Visitation for Carter will begin at 10:00 in the morning on Thursday, August 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on St. Ferdinand Street in St. Francisville. A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 that morning.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 11, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on St. Phillip Street in New Orleans. Visitation begins at 9:00 that morning followed by a high noon mass of Christian burial.

Carter is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gwendolyn, and his three daughters, Tara, Eileen and Karen. His daughter Karen Carter Peterson is a state senator and chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, former senator Mary Landrieu and others have released statements to offer their condolences to Carter’s family as well as to praise his life’s accomplishments.

Carter was the first African-American to be elected as Assessor in the state of Louisiana and the first to be president of the Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. He was also a leading lawyer in a lawsuit in Louisiana against big tobacco companies.

In lieu of flowers, Carter’s family is asking that donations be made in his memory to his high school alma mater, St. Katharine Drexel Prep. Donations can be made via mail to the school at 5116 Magazine Street, New Orleans, or by logging on to this link: https://drexelprep.com/donateskdp