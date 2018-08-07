For sale: Alvin Kamara, Leonard Fournette and Alex Bregman bobbleheads

NEW ORLEANS — If you’ve been looking to expand your bobblehead collection, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has some ideas for you.

Available for purchase Museum’s Online Store are bobbleheads of Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Astros third baseman and former LSU star Alex Bregman, and Jacksonville Jaguar and former LSU standout Leonard Fournette.

Kamara rose to stardom with the Saints after a stellar rookie season and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. This is the first-ever Kamara bobblehead, and you can choose between a Saints bobblehead or one with a Tennessee Volunteers jersey.

Bregman helped the Houston Astros win their first-ever World Series in 2017, but before that, he was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC and a Golden Spikes Award Finalist when he played baseball for the LSU Tigers.

Fournette is a hometown hero and St. Augustine grad who played for LSU before he was selected with the fourth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 1,040 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The bobbleheads were manufactured by FOCO.