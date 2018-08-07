Find out what kids really want for back-to-school season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE-Have you gone back-to-school shopping yet?

Well, we found some kids that know exactly what every student wants in that cart before they head off to school. LBJ's son is included! News with a Twist reporter Adam Bowles goes shopping for the best school supplies!

It's back-to-school time and that means the dreaded shopping. "You sit in the same desk and the same spot for like all day and its like and you get one break," 10-year-old Hannah says.

So we began the search that would make school not boring.

Decorative Backpacks- you have to be styling walking down the halls! Some bags even light up. Holographic Binders- you can see your reflection through your own binder! Slap-on bracelets- these bracelets are also used as a ruler!

"You have these bracelets, that you can slap on your wrist and don't let go," 11-year-old Legend says. "But, it's also a ruler! So cool!"

Leopard printed and gray-striped shirts- all the rage among teenage and middle school girls! Hoodies-all the boys are asking for them!

"Having stuff you like to work with is going to make you want to work harder so i feel like it would help a little bit," Hannah says.