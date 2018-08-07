Drake’s grill delivered to NOLA hours before video shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- According to TMZ, Drake dropped $14K 💰 on grills just 36 hours before shooting the "In My Feelings" music video here in New Orleans.

Customized by celebrity jeweler "Ben Baller," Drake had them flown directly to New Orleans upon completion.

Drake requested pure platinum and 18k gold. TMZ reports that kind of high quality isn't usually used on grills.

We're told Drake wanted the all-gold set to represent a color associated with New Orleans.

Drake Dropped $14k for Grills Worn for 'In My Feelings' Music Video https://t.co/TCX9pu2BSw — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2018

Speaking of gold, we can't brag enough about Twist host LBJ's daughter, Satchel Joseph, who is a featured dancer in the music video.