Debbie, fourth storm of the season, forms in the Atlantic

Sub-tropical storm Debby formed in the central Atlantic Tuesday afternoon, becoming the fourth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Debby had sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the north at 15 mph. Debbie is expected to remain sub-tropical for the next 48 hours, before losing any remain tropical characteristics and becoming a remnant low as it turns to the northeast.

Debby’s path does not bring it near any landmasses and the storm is only expected to affect shipping routes across the central and northern Atlantic Ocean.