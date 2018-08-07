× Date for this year’s Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announced

NEW ORLEANS –– It’s becoming one of the city’s favorite festivals. The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is a one-stop-shop for people to sample all kinds and versions of one of New Orleans’ signature sandwiches. Now the date has been announced for this year’s festival.

According to the group the Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners, this year’s festival will be on Sunday, November 11, from 10:00 in the morning until 6:00 that evening.

The event will bring together New Orleans’ top restaurants to offer more than 50 different kinds of po-boys. The event will also include artists and live music performances.

This year, the festival will be produced by Jared Zeller, founder and producer of the annual Bayou Boogaloo event in Mid-City on Bayou St. John.

“We’re so excited to bring Jared on this year,” said Min Yang in a statement announcing this year’s festival. Yang is the president of the OSMRPO group. “His work with Bayou Boogaloo has been consistently impressive, and we’re looking forward to his experience and insights enhancing the Po Boy Fest.”

According to organizers, the single day event attracts more than 30,000 people.

The festival is free to attend, but wristbands will be sold for $5. Organizers of the event say the money will help cover the costs of security and infrastructure. The wristbands will be sold at the festival and will allow the purchase of the po-boys.