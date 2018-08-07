Coolinary at Toups South!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This place is serving up the good stuff - so stop in after a visit to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum!

Isaac Toups, the chef and owner of Toups South, loves giving customers a test drive of his food! "We like to take a little bit of a lighter approach, at the same time would like to do a couple of experimental things - we’ve got some octopus on the menu. We want to give the customer a test drive without breaking the bank."

That's not all, his riff on the classic chicken and waffles - Buttermilk Fried Quail and Waffles will knock your socks off. Other items to try - Crawfish and Corn Fritters, Snapper Crudo and a Banana Pannacotta.

Lunch Menu

Beverage

choice of

Iced Tea

Soft Drink

Choice of Two Courses

first choice of

Chili Rubbed Octopus

smashed fingerling potatoes & garlic, charred lemon aioli

or

Crawfish Corn Fritters

smoked tomatillo jam, pickled peppers

second choice of

Snapper Crudo

shishito yuzu vinaigrette, peach, cucumber, sesame

or

Braised Lamb Sammie

feta, arugula and lemon aioli

third choice of

Ice Cream Sammie’s

or

Banana Panna Cotta

$20

Price does not include tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

Beverage

choice of

Glass of White House Wine

Glass of Red House Wine

First Course

choice of

Chili Rubbed Octopus

smashed fingerling potatoes & garlic, charred lemon aioli

Crawfish Corn Fritters

smoked tomatillo jam, pickled peppers

Second Course

choice of

Blackened Quail

roasted squash pure’, chantrelle and baby lima bean ragu

Louisiana Blue Crab Lasagna

sweet pea béchamel, lemon ricotta, roasted squash, parmesan, mozzarella

Third Course

choice of

Ice Cream Sammie’s

Banana Panna Cotta

$35

Price does not include tax or gratuity.

Brunch Menu

Beverage

Mimosa

First Course

choice of

Chili Rubbed Octopus

smashed fingerling potatoes & garlic, charred lemon aioli

Crawfish Corn Fritters

smoked tomatillo jam, pickled peppers

Second Course

choice of

Lamb Chilaquiles

white cheddar, fried egg, cilantro, lime crema

Buttermilk Fried Quail & Waffle

hot sauce butter

Third Course

choice of

Ice Cream Sammie’s

Banana Panna Cotta

$35