Coolinary at Toups South!

NEW ORLEANS - This place is serving up the good stuff - so stop in after a visit to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum!
Isaac Toups, the chef and owner of Toups South, loves giving customers a test drive of his food! "We like to take a little bit of a lighter approach, at the same time would like to do a couple of experimental things - we’ve got some octopus on the menu. We want to give the customer a test drive without breaking the bank."
That's not all, his riff on the classic chicken and waffles - Buttermilk Fried Quail and Waffles will knock your socks off. Other items to try - Crawfish and Corn Fritters, Snapper Crudo and a Banana Pannacotta.
Lunch Menu
Beverage
choice of
Iced Tea
Soft Drink
Choice of Two Courses
first choice of
Chili Rubbed Octopus
smashed fingerling potatoes & garlic, charred lemon aioli
or
Crawfish Corn Fritters
smoked tomatillo jam, pickled peppers
second choice of
Snapper Crudo
shishito yuzu vinaigrette, peach, cucumber, sesame
or
Braised Lamb Sammie
feta, arugula and lemon aioli
third choice of
Ice Cream Sammie’s
or
Banana Panna Cotta
$20
Price does not include tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
Beverage
choice of
Glass of White House Wine
Glass of Red House Wine
First Course
choice of
Chili Rubbed Octopus
smashed fingerling potatoes & garlic, charred lemon aioli
Crawfish Corn Fritters
smoked tomatillo jam, pickled peppers
Second Course
choice of
Blackened Quail
roasted squash pure’, chantrelle and baby lima bean ragu
Louisiana Blue Crab Lasagna
sweet pea béchamel, lemon ricotta, roasted squash, parmesan, mozzarella
Third Course
choice of
Ice Cream Sammie’s
Banana Panna Cotta
$35
Price does not include tax or gratuity.
Brunch Menu
Beverage
Mimosa
First Course
choice of
Chili Rubbed Octopus
smashed fingerling potatoes & garlic, charred lemon aioli
Crawfish Corn Fritters
smoked tomatillo jam, pickled peppers
Second Course
choice of
Lamb Chilaquiles
white cheddar, fried egg, cilantro, lime crema
Buttermilk Fried Quail & Waffle
hot sauce butter
Third Course
choice of
Ice Cream Sammie’s
Banana Panna Cotta
$35