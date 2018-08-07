Edible chicken teddy bears being sold in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- You can find a variety of things available on Facebook Marketplace. Looking for a TV stand? ✔️. A dog friendly recliner? ✔️. What about a prom dress that doesn't scream: A piñata threw up on me? ✔️.

What you don't expect to find is a teddy bear shaped chicken carcass.

Maggie from Metairie is offering "Chicken Bears" for $35 unless you provide your own chicken, which will bring the cost down to $25.

Maggie says that chickens have a lot of extra parts, enough to make two bears.

The ads says that the chicken bears are edible and can be cooked. "A great family activity" even!

Maggie can also make clothing.

Whether or not the clothing is for the chicken bears, is still a mystery.