Carla’s Menu: Hippie Kitchen

NEW ORLEANS -- In this edition of Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you in the Old Jefferson neighborhood to a local farm-to-table spot called, Hippie Kitchen.

Owners Harvey and Wayne Khera believe in lifting people up and feeding people well every single day.

They are growing some of their produce right outside, as well as getting produce from local farmers and distributors.

Harveen and Wayne met while working in the restaurant scene in San Francisco. Harveen is originally from London, while Wayne is a Kenner native.

Wayne started his career in 1987 under Ella Brennan at Commander’s Palace. He says Brennan taught him everything about the restaurant business. Wayne moved on to work all over the world including, London and Paris.

The Khera’s are happy to bring their worldly experience back in the Big Easy a decade ago to cook up fresh, local and seasonal food for the community to enjoy.

Hippie Kitchen offers everything from robust house-smoked meat sandwiches with homemade bread, to clean light salads. You can also enjoy fresh squeezed juices, wraps, pizza, and cocktails—with gluten free and vegan options.

During the breakfast and lunch hours, you’ll see a display of grab-and-go foods on the bar like; freshly baked sausage rolls, croissants, vegan cookies, banana walnut bread, egg white frittata, chia pudding (made with homemade yogurt), and many more.

Carla enjoyed the pastrami sandwich, made with house cured and smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, olive salad, Russian dressing, friendship bread toast and a side salad.

When you walk into the restaurant, be sure to admire Wayne’s original artwork covering the walls. They are located at 3741 Jefferson Highway—Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.