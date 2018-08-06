× Zulu votes to replace embattled 2019 king-elect

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Zulu has voted to replace embattled king-elect Naaman Stewart.

The Zulu Board of Directors suspended Stewart in July after a lawsuit was filed alleging that he had sexually harassed an employee at the organization’s Orleans Avenue headquarters.

The former employee claims Stewart, the former Zulu president who was slated to serve as king of Zulu in 2019, followed her into the bathroom and told her to show him her breasts and engage in sexual activity with him.

She says in the lawsuit that Stewart groped her several times in the bathroom, all of which she says she has on an audio recording of the incident.

Longtime Zulu member George Rainey will serve as the 2019 king in Stewart’s place.

Rainey came in second in voting to Stewart during the election for the 2019 king.