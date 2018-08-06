Woman allegedly rams car over pro-Trump bumper sticker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAUNTON, MA -- A driver accused of intentionally hitting another car over a pro-President Trump bumper sticker has pleaded not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

25-year-old Chloe Wright appeared in court in Massachusetts last week. She's also facing charges of vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage.

Here's what the police report says... A man was stopped at a red light on June 30 when the driver behind him began honking her car horn. At the next light, the man told police the driver yelled at him after asking if he had voted for Trump. He reported that the driver then rammed his door and hit the side of his car as she drove around him.

Thankfully no one was injured during the confrontation.