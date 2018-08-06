Trending: THE SPAM MAI THAI 🍸

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- August kicked off the first ever National Spam Restaurant Month. 30 restaurants are participating in the US through August 30th.

Which leads us to a trending cocktail in Chicago... The Duck’s Inn calls it “THE SPAM MAI THAI.” Served in a Spam can!

The Duck’s Inn says that the drink is infused - rather than mixed - with the porky product.

They start by mixing lard with spam and two different types of rum, and let that mixture sit overnight. Then they strain the lard-liquors and blend the infused liquid with fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, syrup and bitters.

Don’t worry - they promise there aren’t chunks of meat floating around.

Would you try THE SPAM MAI THAI?