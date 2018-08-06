Trending: Senior citizens fight at Costco over free samples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, SC -- Senior citizens at a South Carolina Costco got into a physical fight over free samples.

According to police, a 70-year-old man claimed the incident began while he was standing in line for a free piece of cheese.

As he was waiting, he claims a 72-year-old man, “cut in line, took some cheese and walked off.”

Next stop... Free cheeseburger samples.

As he patiently waited for his burger... He saw the line-jumper and suggested that, “he could get in front of him because he knew he would just cut the line anyway.”

That's when the 72-year-old clocked him on the side of the head and called him a jerk.

Police hope to review surveillance video but no arrests have been made in the incident.