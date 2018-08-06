Trending: ODOT is OVER the “In my feelings” challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants drivers to knock it off with the "In My Feelings Challenge" and focus on the road.

Inspired by Drake, you've likely seen videos circulating online of people jumping out of moving vehicles and dancing. A true internet sensation... But also a dangerous one.

The ODOT says, "Our goal is to encourage drivers to put away distractions and drive safely. It might be your life that you save."

The ODOT uses quirky messages on "Workzone Wednesday," where they're published on the state's 52 billboards during off-peak traffic times as a reminder for drivers to be safe on the roads.

Hilariously, they also reminded Oklahoma drivers to not attempt to take photos of their billboards with their cell phones.