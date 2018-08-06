The mansion where Drake filmed his “In My Feelings” music video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Hit maker Drake recently filmed the music video for his hit song "In My Feelings" in New Orleans.

The video is a love letter to our wonderful city.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found the Garden District mansion where Drake filmed the music video.

The mansion is on Prytania Street on the corner of Second Street. The mansion is actually the Women's Opera Guild Home where many weddings are held.

The song has the line: "Kiki Do you Love Me?" which has become a viral video sensation on Instagram.

In the music video, Drake is seen near the front gate calling up to Kiki, who is played by LaLa Anthony.

Actress Phylicia Rashad from "The Cosby Show" plays Kiki's mom, and she tells Drake to go away.

Here's a screenshot from the music video of the mansion.

And here's the photo of the mansion in the daylight that Kenny Lopez took.