Search crews looking for missing woman in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS – One man has been rescued and a woman is missing after the Coast Guard responded to reports of a sailboat adrift in Lake Pontchartrain this morning.

The first reports of the 34-foot sailing vessel came in just before 6 a.m. when the boat was spotted near the Lakefront Airport.

Just after 7 a.m., Coast Guard Station New Orleans crews reached the boat about one mile north of Lakeshore Drive.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Farley was rescued from the boat and is currently in good condition, according to the Coast Guard.

Thirty-two-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux is still missing.

A 45-foot Coast Guard response boat, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Mobile, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Maritime Unit have all joined in the search for the missing woman.