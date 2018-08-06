× Pet Adoption Monday: Schwegmann & Hubig Pie

Schwegmann & Hubig Pie are 13-week-old, black, domestic long-haired kittens that came to ARNO as bottle babies at the same time that a stray mother and her babies were surrendered to the shelter. This mother cat, Maison Blanche (who was featured on the show a couple of weeks ago), stepped up and nursed these two kittens and their siblings from the “Ain’t Dere No More” litter. This litter was named after the historic commercial landmarks of old New Orleans. And now these sweet babies are loving, playful and are ready to be adopted.

Schwegmann is a handsome black kitten with silver highlights and Hubig Pie is the goofy black runt of the litter. These two boys especially love dangling toys on strings. You just have to see for yourself how fascinating it is to watch them play! When they aren’t climbing their hammocks and swatting at hanging toys, they are grooming and cuddling with other kittens from different litters in the most heartwarming ways.

They need a loving home where they can get lots of attention and playtime so their personalities can continue to unfold. Come visit them at ARNO between 2 and 6pm daily and give these fellas some much loved belly rubs to get some snuggles and see how animated they get.

The adoption fee is $75 for 1 kitten or $100 for 2 kittens. This includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

Click here for more information about Schwegmann.

Click here for more information about Hubig Pie.

Click here for more information about ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).