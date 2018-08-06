NOPD searching for accused thieves who claim to be Christians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department wants to know who is stealing thousands of dollars in cash and valuables from drivers in Algiers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, there have been at least three cases from June to August. The NOPD also says that all of the crimes happened in Algiers.

Police say the crime begins with a van that follows and honks at another driver. Eventually, the other driver pulls over and two men exit and approach from the van. That's when, cops say, the men convince the other driver that there is something wrong with one of the tires on that driver's car and they offer to fix it for free.

What's worse, according to police, the thieves in the van tell their victims that they're Christians who are just trying to do the wright thing.

Police say that after the thieves win the trust of their victims, they convince them to take them to their homes so the tires can be repaired. At the houses, according to police, a woman who is a third accomplice distracts the victim while the two men look for cash, jewelry and other valuables inside of the home.

Police releases surveillance footage that includes images of all three suspects as well as the van they're accused of using to pullover their victims. To get a good look, click on the video button at the top of this page and watch the latest Wheel of Justice report.

If you have information that could help police catch and arrest the suspects, call CrimeStoppers with your tip. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.