WGNO News and News with a Twist are looking for an Executive Producer of Digital Content. We are seeking a dynamic digital news professional with exemplary leadership skills to produce and manage digital content for WGNO, News with a Twist and WNOL.

The ideal candidate is a self-starter with solid news judgment, excellent writing and communication skills, extensive knowledge of AP style, and ample experience in producing news for the web and sharing digital content on various social media platforms.

Responsibilities include:

Monitoring and editing all content that is posted to wgno.com (news articles, videos, slide shows, pictures, etc.)

Producing original stories and videos for the website and social media, using analytics and what’s trending to guide content.

Working with reporters, photographers and TV producers to ensure that all relevant content from the TV shows gets posted to the web and social media

Posting breaking news to the web and social media – and updating breaking news as the story develops

Managing all Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube content for WGNO-News with a Twist and WNOL – and monitoring content posted to the professional pages of WGNO-News with a Twist reporters, anchors and meteorologists.

Running livestreams on the web and social media during breaking news and other events

Producing weekly and monthly web reports using Google Analytics, WordPress and other tools for gathering web metrics

Managing push alerts for local and national breaking news stories

Producing daily Facebook lives in-studio

Working with creative services and sales managers to incorporate digital content into advertising and creative campaigns

Working with ABC and Tribune affiliates to gather viral videos and content from other stations

Supervising and working directly with a digital producer to coordinate digital content and daily assignments for the web.

Qualifications:

Minimum three years of experience in the news business, with at least two years of experience in digital news delivery

Knowledge of social media, Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, and online CMS (WordPress experience a bonus)

Ability to aggressively pursue breaking news and share information as quickly as possible using text, pictures, video and social media to do so

Must be diverse in your ability to write both hard news stories (crime, government, etc.) and more light-hearted features for News with a Twist.

Must be comfortable instructing digital producers and reporters on how to best present content for digital.

Must work well with others. This job requires a lot of communicating with varied personalities.

Video-editing skills preferred, but not required. Must be comfortable working with video as a story-telling tool.

Email or send cover letter with links to your best writing and digital news products to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com. Must apply online as well at http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers

Equal Opportunity Employer

