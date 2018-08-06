Coolinary at SoBou!

Posted 6:27 PM, August 6, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - These dishes are anything but ordinary, just South of Bourbon Street!

Juan Carlos Gonzalez is the Executive Chef at SoBou Restaurant and his Coolinary dishes are here to keep you cool! "It’s in the middle of summer it’s nice and hot, we’re trying to do some COOLinary stuff."

He says one entree is the best of all, Fried Chicken and Watermelon Salad, "Come on we're in New Orleans man, in the heart of the French Quarter, who doesn’t like fried chicken, you know?" It's topped with blue cheese and a honey citrus vinaigrette.

SoBou is a must try for Coolinary this year - they are doing lunch, dinner, and brunch!

Lunch Menu

First Course
choice of

Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar
blood orange & passion fruit ponzu sauce, thai basil oil, assorted tobiko

Yellow Squash Vichyssoise
chilled thick soup with crab broil garlic, red chili oil

Cracklin’ Crusted Pork Jowls Steam Bun
pickled red onions, BBQ Alabama peach sauce

Alabama Peach & Pickled Grape Salad
citrus infused mascarpone, candied pecans, local honey vinaigrette

Second Course
choice of

Blackened Geaux Fish
asparagus & corn risotto, confit garlic whipped cream
$19

Cochon de Lait Cuban Sandwich
24-hour smoked cochon de lait, gruyere cheese, Creole mustard, bread & butter pickles
$16

Smokey Poblano Pepper Tamale
queso Oaxaca & corn maque choux
$14

Chicken & Watermelon
crispy chicken thighs, local watermelon, grilled pineapple & habanero caramel
$17

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

Welcome Cocktail

Ms. Laura’s Seasonal Punch of the Day

First Course
choice of

Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar

Yellow Squash Vichyssoise

Cracklin’ Crusted Pork Jowls Steam Bun

Alabama Peach & Pickled Grape Salad

Second Course
choice of

Chicken & Watermelon
$26

BBQ Smoked Brisket 
$30

Blackened Geaux Fish 
$32

Pork Shoulder Ropa Vieja 
$28

Louisiana Seafood Ceviche 
$30

Third Course
choice of

Pecan Pie Not Pie

Blueberry & Lemongrass Parfait

Chocolate & Rum Dumb Dumb

Price does not include tax or gratuity.

Brunch Menu

First Course
choice of

Summer Squash Bisque
yellow squash, zucchini, mirliton, garlic chili oil

Smoked Chicken and Wild Mushroom Gumbo
Creole smashed new potatoes

Covey Rise Farm Watermelon Salad
sangria compressed watermelon, watermelon radishes, shaved fennel, pickled red onions, watermelon kimchi, queso fresco

Peach & Honey Fig Salad
dry curacao spiked peached, citrus infused mascarpone, candied pecans, local honey, champagne vinaigrette

Buttermilk Biscuit Donuts
smoky bacon & cream cheese frosting

Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar
blood orange and passion fruit ponzu, assorted tobiko, jalapeno

Smokey Chicken Croquettes
sriracha spiked mayo

Second Course
choice of

Hickory Smoked Brisket Po’Boy
poached egg, Abita Amber lacquered brisket, pickled red onions, queso fresco, horseradish hollandaise
$34

Alabama Peach Pancakes
Don Q rum spiked peaches, peaches, cinnamon Chantilly cream
$32

Pork & Waffles
cochon de lait pulled pork green onion, cornbread waffles, chicken fat honey syrup
$34

Blackened Geaux Fish
shrimp & corn risotto, confit garlic whipped cream
$36 

Who Dat Fritata
blackened heirloom tomato, egg white & mozzarella frittata, basil, balsamic vinegar reduction
$29

Third Course
choice of

Dulce de Leche Short Bread Cookies
toasted coconut & pecan crumble, salted guava jelly, dark chocolate

Pecan Pie, Not Pie
chocolate covered cracklin’ & peanut butter whipped cream

Blueberry & Lemongrass Parfait

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

