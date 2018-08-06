Coolinary at SoBou!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - These dishes are anything but ordinary, just South of Bourbon Street!

Juan Carlos Gonzalez is the Executive Chef at SoBou Restaurant and his Coolinary dishes are here to keep you cool! "It’s in the middle of summer it’s nice and hot, we’re trying to do some COOLinary stuff."

He says one entree is the best of all, Fried Chicken and Watermelon Salad, "Come on we're in New Orleans man, in the heart of the French Quarter, who doesn’t like fried chicken, you know?" It's topped with blue cheese and a honey citrus vinaigrette.

SoBou is a must try for Coolinary this year - they are doing lunch, dinner, and brunch!

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar

blood orange & passion fruit ponzu sauce, thai basil oil, assorted tobiko

Yellow Squash Vichyssoise

chilled thick soup with crab broil garlic, red chili oil

Cracklin’ Crusted Pork Jowls Steam Bun

pickled red onions, BBQ Alabama peach sauce

Alabama Peach & Pickled Grape Salad

citrus infused mascarpone, candied pecans, local honey vinaigrette

Second Course

choice of

Blackened Geaux Fish

asparagus & corn risotto, confit garlic whipped cream

$19

Cochon de Lait Cuban Sandwich

24-hour smoked cochon de lait, gruyere cheese, Creole mustard, bread & butter pickles

$16

Smokey Poblano Pepper Tamale

queso Oaxaca & corn maque choux

$14

Chicken & Watermelon

crispy chicken thighs, local watermelon, grilled pineapple & habanero caramel

$17

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

Welcome Cocktail

Ms. Laura’s Seasonal Punch of the Day

First Course

choice of

Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar

Yellow Squash Vichyssoise

Cracklin’ Crusted Pork Jowls Steam Bun

Alabama Peach & Pickled Grape Salad

Second Course

choice of

Chicken & Watermelon

$26

BBQ Smoked Brisket

$30

Blackened Geaux Fish

$32

Pork Shoulder Ropa Vieja

$28

Louisiana Seafood Ceviche

$30

Third Course

choice of

Pecan Pie Not Pie

Blueberry & Lemongrass Parfait

Chocolate & Rum Dumb Dumb

Price does not include tax or gratuity.

Brunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Summer Squash Bisque

yellow squash, zucchini, mirliton, garlic chili oil

Smoked Chicken and Wild Mushroom Gumbo

Creole smashed new potatoes

Covey Rise Farm Watermelon Salad

sangria compressed watermelon, watermelon radishes, shaved fennel, pickled red onions, watermelon kimchi, queso fresco

Peach & Honey Fig Salad

dry curacao spiked peached, citrus infused mascarpone, candied pecans, local honey, champagne vinaigrette

Buttermilk Biscuit Donuts

smoky bacon & cream cheese frosting

Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar

blood orange and passion fruit ponzu, assorted tobiko, jalapeno

Smokey Chicken Croquettes

sriracha spiked mayo

Second Course

choice of

Hickory Smoked Brisket Po’Boy

poached egg, Abita Amber lacquered brisket, pickled red onions, queso fresco, horseradish hollandaise

$34

Alabama Peach Pancakes

Don Q rum spiked peaches, peaches, cinnamon Chantilly cream

$32

Pork & Waffles

cochon de lait pulled pork green onion, cornbread waffles, chicken fat honey syrup

$34

Blackened Geaux Fish

shrimp & corn risotto, confit garlic whipped cream

$36

Who Dat Fritata

blackened heirloom tomato, egg white & mozzarella frittata, basil, balsamic vinegar reduction

$29

Third Course

choice of

Dulce de Leche Short Bread Cookies

toasted coconut & pecan crumble, salted guava jelly, dark chocolate

Pecan Pie, Not Pie

chocolate covered cracklin’ & peanut butter whipped cream

Blueberry & Lemongrass Parfait

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.