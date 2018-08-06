Coolinary at SoBou!

NEW ORLEANS - These dishes are anything but ordinary, just South of Bourbon Street!
Juan Carlos Gonzalez is the Executive Chef at SoBou Restaurant and his Coolinary dishes are here to keep you cool! "It’s in the middle of summer it’s nice and hot, we’re trying to do some COOLinary stuff."
He says one entree is the best of all, Fried Chicken and Watermelon Salad, "Come on we're in New Orleans man, in the heart of the French Quarter, who doesn’t like fried chicken, you know?" It's topped with blue cheese and a honey citrus vinaigrette.
SoBou is a must try for Coolinary this year - they are doing lunch, dinner, and brunch!
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar
blood orange & passion fruit ponzu sauce, thai basil oil, assorted tobiko
Yellow Squash Vichyssoise
chilled thick soup with crab broil garlic, red chili oil
Cracklin’ Crusted Pork Jowls Steam Bun
pickled red onions, BBQ Alabama peach sauce
Alabama Peach & Pickled Grape Salad
citrus infused mascarpone, candied pecans, local honey vinaigrette
Second Course
choice of
Blackened Geaux Fish
asparagus & corn risotto, confit garlic whipped cream
$19
Cochon de Lait Cuban Sandwich
24-hour smoked cochon de lait, gruyere cheese, Creole mustard, bread & butter pickles
$16
Smokey Poblano Pepper Tamale
queso Oaxaca & corn maque choux
$14
Chicken & Watermelon
crispy chicken thighs, local watermelon, grilled pineapple & habanero caramel
$17
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
Welcome Cocktail
Ms. Laura’s Seasonal Punch of the Day
First Course
choice of
Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar
Yellow Squash Vichyssoise
Cracklin’ Crusted Pork Jowls Steam Bun
Alabama Peach & Pickled Grape Salad
Second Course
choice of
Chicken & Watermelon
$26
BBQ Smoked Brisket
$30
Blackened Geaux Fish
$32
Pork Shoulder Ropa Vieja
$28
Louisiana Seafood Ceviche
$30
Third Course
choice of
Pecan Pie Not Pie
Blueberry & Lemongrass Parfait
Chocolate & Rum Dumb Dumb
Price does not include tax or gratuity.
Brunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Summer Squash Bisque
yellow squash, zucchini, mirliton, garlic chili oil
Smoked Chicken and Wild Mushroom Gumbo
Creole smashed new potatoes
Covey Rise Farm Watermelon Salad
sangria compressed watermelon, watermelon radishes, shaved fennel, pickled red onions, watermelon kimchi, queso fresco
Peach & Honey Fig Salad
dry curacao spiked peached, citrus infused mascarpone, candied pecans, local honey, champagne vinaigrette
Buttermilk Biscuit Donuts
smoky bacon & cream cheese frosting
Yellowfin Tuna & Caviar
blood orange and passion fruit ponzu, assorted tobiko, jalapeno
Smokey Chicken Croquettes
sriracha spiked mayo
Second Course
choice of
Hickory Smoked Brisket Po’Boy
poached egg, Abita Amber lacquered brisket, pickled red onions, queso fresco, horseradish hollandaise
$34
Alabama Peach Pancakes
Don Q rum spiked peaches, peaches, cinnamon Chantilly cream
$32
Pork & Waffles
cochon de lait pulled pork green onion, cornbread waffles, chicken fat honey syrup
$34
Blackened Geaux Fish
shrimp & corn risotto, confit garlic whipped cream
$36
Who Dat Fritata
blackened heirloom tomato, egg white & mozzarella frittata, basil, balsamic vinegar reduction
$29
Third Course
choice of
Dulce de Leche Short Bread Cookies
toasted coconut & pecan crumble, salted guava jelly, dark chocolate
Pecan Pie, Not Pie
chocolate covered cracklin’ & peanut butter whipped cream
Blueberry & Lemongrass Parfait
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.