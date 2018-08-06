Brazilian butt lift unusually high mortality rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a new warning from plastic surgeons, the Brazilian butt lift carries an unusually high mortality rate, greater than any other cosmetic surgery.

They says as many as one in 3,000 people who undergo the Brazilian butt lift die.

The butt lift is meant to lift and shape your butt, and mixes liposuction with fat grafting. Meaning it sucks fat out of a place where you don't want it and injects it into the rear.

This is concerning news as fat grafting has increased 10% from 2016 to 2017.

ABC News' Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton said her advice to those considering the procedure is to make sure you research the process and find a board-certified plastic surgeon.