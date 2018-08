Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Tonight is the heartbreaking and gut wrenching three hour season finale of "The Bachelorette." Becca Kufrin will make her decision on who she'll give her final rose to. Will it be Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez tweeted at some of Becca's men from this past season and asked them to describe her in one word and here's what they said.

"The Bachelorette" finale is on ABC- WGNO-TV starting at 7 p.m. tonight.