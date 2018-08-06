× Attempted murder suspect in Houma also accused of homicide in Georgia

HOUMA, La. — A Houma man arrested Monday for attempted murder is also wanted for a homicide in Georgia that happened in July.

According to Houma Police, officers responded on May 24 to a shooting in the 900 block of Barataria. Officers said 20-year-old Jawon Mosley was in an altercation with another man and pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim was hit in his lower torso.

Mosley reportedly fled the area on foot and was not found.

At the end of July, law enforcement in Dekalb County, Georgia, contacted Houma Police inquiring about Mosley’s whereabouts. They said he’s suspected of a homicide that happened in Georgia.

Police said they stayed in contact with authorities in Georgia and detained Mosley in the 200 block of Stovall Street Monday (Aug. 6). He surrendered without incident. Mosley had a semi-automatic pistol in his possession when he was arrested.

Mosley was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on an attempted second-degree murder charge and on an outstanding warrant from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for another shooting in Village East. He was also booked as a fugitive out of Georgia.