New Orleans themes in window displays at NYC’s Bergdorf Goodman store

NEW ORLEANS– The Big Easy is well represented in The Big Apple with new window displays inspired by New Orleans in celebration of NOLA’s Tricentennial.

The Bergdorf Goodman store on 5th Avenue in New York City is featuring New Orleans in their store windows from July 13th through August 5th.

“The city of New Orleans is an incomparable subject: a city alive with sights, sounds and joie de vivre, said David Hoey, Bergdorf Goodman’s Senior Director of Visual Presentation, who created the window installation.

Mark Romig, President and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation said, “It is wonderful to see the joie de vivre of New Orleans and our Tricentennial celebration come to life in New York City through the iconic Bergdorf Goodman windows.”