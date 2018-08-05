Kids in need were given free back-to-school haircuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La.-- The Moisant Kiwanis Club is doing their part to help school kids!

Today they held their second annual, "Kuts For Kids" at the Vanguard School of Cosmetology Paul Mitchell Salon in Metairie.

Kids from the Metropolitan Shelter for Women & Children, Casa, Angel's Place, Boy's Town, Raintree Children Services, and more were given back to school haircuts for free!

President of the Moisant Kiwanis Club Jason Borja said, "Well it is time for school and some of these kids really need a haircut and they don't really have the means or the chance to get one. It is great because everything is free and donated."

In additon to the haircuts, DJ Jack Magic spinned some tunes and there was free food and snoballs for the kids to enjoy too.