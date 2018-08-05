Hundreds of women march down Canal Street in the pouring rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The rain didn't stop hundreds of rockin' grannies parading down Canal Street this weekend. It's the Red Hat Society's 20th anniversary of the women's organization. WGNO's Adam Bowles has the story.

Here they are. These women are having a party down Canal Street in the pouring rain.

"I'm from Columbus, Georgia. I was born here in New Orleans. I'm a red hatter for two years and I'm glad to be home again," Carolyn Tony says.

These red hat wearing ladies are home and they are celebrating fun and friendship. "This is the 20th anniversary of the Red Hat Society in New Orleans and of course the parade has to go on. We're 1300 strong from United States , many states, and Australia, New Zealand, and Canada," Stella Giesler says.

The list goes on and on. 20 years of friendship, 20 years of proving the point; that ''age aint nothing but a number."

"We are having fun," Paris Davis says. "Girls just want to have fun. Come on and join. You'll have fun. Get your girls together. Start your own group."

The Red Hat Society was created for women to make new friends and enrich lives through the power of having fun. They have over a thousand members all over the country and are always looking for new members to come join the party!