What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for Aug. 4-5

NEW ORLEANS -- One of the biggest social scenes of the year is happening this weekend along Julia Street downtown.

Here are our event picks for the weekend of Aug. 4-5:

SATURDAY:

Hancock-Whitney White Linen Night: The multi-block street party and art fest is free, with tickets available for food and drink purchases. Julia Street art galleries stay open late, while thousands of people donning white linen stroll in and out and enjoy live music outside. Click here for more info.

SUNDAY:

New Orleans Track Club 55th Anniversary Race: Lace up your shoes and get ready to run! Or walk. The New Orleans Track Club is celebrating its 55th anniversary. Head on down to the Garden of Memories Cemetery and Mausoleums on Airline Drive in metairie Sunday morning for a 3.5-mile course. You can register online or in person at 7 a.m. The race kicks off at 8.

ALL WEEKEND LONG