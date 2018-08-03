WGNO’s Adam Bowles checks out the best dogs of the Lagniappe Classic Dog Show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER,La.- Do you have what it takes to win best in show? Well, this weekend more than 1,100 dogs will find out when they compete in the Lagniappe Classic Dog Show in Kenner. News with a Twist reporter, Adam Bowles, checks out the competition.



The dogs competing this weekend must look and prance their very best. That's because the judges are looking for pooch perfection.

"Oh yes, my pooch has actual hair. It's not fur. There's a difference," Sandy Bingham-Porter says.

The canines in competition have to be perfectly trimmed and fluffed. Even their owners are 'ring' ready.

"Well its a tradition, kind of protocol, though some people I've seen go in the ring dressed in overalls. If a dog pees on you, you just keep on going," Eugene Heiman says.

The competition is fierce, no matter what age you are. Just ask 9 year old Leila. She is a past winner and knows what the judges want to see.

"You have to stack them right and you have to look at the judge whenever you go around and you also have to go a certain speed with a certain dog," Leila says.

It really doesn't matter who wins or loses, because here, every dog has its day.

Admission is free to the public and judging will begin at 8:30am each day.