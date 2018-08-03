× Rain chances this weekend

Rain chances will be above normal Friday through Sunday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. This means during the late morning and afternoon hours we will see scattered storms develop.

The trough that earlier in the week was extending south of Texas has been lifting north over the last 12-24 hours. As it continues to move out of the region moisture will be moving back in. Earlier in the week the main feed of moisture with this system was over the Florida panhandle.

While we won’t see the continual flow of rain like they did to the east earlier in the week, a higher amount of moisture in the atmosphere will allow for more rain to develop with daytime heating.

The Futurecast for Saturday afternoon shows numerous showers and storms in the area. Rain chances Friday through Sunday will average 50-60% during the afternoon.

The biggest threat from these storms will be locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Always remember if you can hear thunder then you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Evening events around the area should be better off since most of the rain will come during the early afternoon hours.