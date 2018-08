NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man for raping a woman in the French Quarter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Bradford has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape.

Bradford is accused of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman in the 700 block of Conti Street around 2:45 a.m. on October 8, 2017.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident should contact NOPD Sex Crimes at (504) 658-5523.