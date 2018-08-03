× New Orleans lawyer Ken Carter passes away at 74

NEW ORLEANS — Governor John Bel Edwards calls New Orleans attorney and businessman Ken Carter, “…one of the kindest and most decent people I’ve met.”

Carter died on August 3 at the age of 74. He was also well-known for being the father of State Senator and Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party Karen Carter Peterson.

Governor Edwards’ statement on Carter also included praise for him for his public service as well as his business career.

“He led by example and served the people of New Orleans in many ways, including becoming the city’s first African-American tax assessor, a staunch advocate for his community and a prominent businessman,” Edwards’ statement reads.

Carter and his wife Gigi celebrated 50 years of marriage in May of 2015. His daughter and other state senators presented the couple with a resolution honoring their golden anniversary.

Carter was also one of the attorneys involved in a Louisiana lawsuit against tobacco companies. He represented the plaintiffs and helped secure smoking cessation programs for people in the state.

“Donna and I ask citizens around the state to join us in sending our prayers and deepest condolences to Sen. Peterson, her mother, Gigi, family and friends and the New Orleans community,” the governor’s statement ends.

The City of New Orleans and Mayor LaToya Cantrell also released a statement on Carter’s death.

“Kenneth Carter was one of those larger-than-life New Orleanians whose impact on the City transcends his history-making tenure as one of our first African-American tax assessors. He was a father, a husband, a servant leader, an attorney, a mentor and so much more,” the mayor’s statement reads.

The city also praised Carter for his impact on the area.

“Carter, a graduate of Xavier Prep, also made history by being one of the first four African-Americans to integrate Loyola University’s undergraduate program in 1962. He later co-founded the BOLD political organization and ran for Mayor of New Orleans in 1994,” the city’s statement ends.

According to the city, Carter has another daughter who works as the Social Media Manager in its Office of Communications and another daughter who is a developer in the city.\

“We mourn his loss, but we have faith in his spirit living on through his family, who are in our prayers,” Cantrell said.