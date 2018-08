× Man killed on porch in Lower 9th Ward

New Orleans – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on a porch in the Lower 9th Ward.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Alabo Street in the Holy Cross neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

They found a 27-year-old man lying on a porch. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

29.958582 -90.014082