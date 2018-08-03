Last-minute tricks for a successful White Linen night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready to strut your stuff at the Julia Street block party Saturday night? It’s not too late to make an impressive fashion statement.

Remember, spontaneity is the spirit of New Orleans.

“Just chill out for a minute! We’re gonna sit down, we’re gonna have a conversation. I’m gonna say ‘Why don’t you have a cocktail in your hand?’” says boutique owner, Jade Austin.

One reason to chill is that today’s linen is easy to care for.

The washable line Fridaze is one one Jade’s favorites, because it’s machine washable. For best results, hang to dry — but you can toss it in the dryer with a softener sheet for a few minutes to fluff it up before wearing.

“Who wants to go to Commander’s Palace and look like the just rolled out of bed?” says Jade.

Two tips for guys waiting until the last minute: Perlis can do same day hems if you get there and make your purchase before noon Saturday.

And if you need a last-minute, inexpensive shirt, California Drawstrings has crinkle cotton men’s shirts for under $50.

“It looks like linen, no one will know!” says store owner Linda Keenan, who says the shirts are extremely popular.

Women looking for a last-minute way to add some “wow” to their outfit for Hancock Whitney White Linen Night might want to head to Trashy Diva.

Fascinators, hair bows, earrings, necklaces, parasols and terrific acrylic clutches are waiting to bring any white outfit to the next level.

One final fashion tip: smart shoppers might want to work on next year’s outfit next week, when several stores say they will be discounting any white that’s left in stock.

White Linen Night is Saturday night, 5:30pm to 9:30pm, rain or shine. It’s free, but you’ll need to purchase tickets for food and drink. It all happens in the 300 to 700 blocks of Julia Street.

29.951066 -90.071532