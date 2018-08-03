Hollywood South News with Jabari: What does it take to compose movie music on one keyboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Most of Jay Weigel's films are composed in his studio on a keyboard. He can select any instrument to play when he hits a key. Those notes he plays then convert to sheet music notes through the computer so if a film with a big budget wanted an orchestra, he would compose the music on his keyboard first, record the notes and then print out the sheet music for every instrument.

So you never know when you're watching a film if the instruments you hear are real or not. That's the power of today's technology!

Jay has composed films like Our Brand Is Crisis, The Campaign, Get Hard, Tyler Perry films, and more.