Drake shows New Orleans a lot of love with his ‘In My Feelings’ video

NEW ORLEANS — From Jackson Square to Dat Dog to Gene’s Po-Boys to Garden District mansions, Drake’s “In My Feelings” video is a worthy bounce tribute to New Orleans with at least a few familiar faces.

Big Freedia and Alvin Kamara are among the famous New Orleans residents you’ll see, but the video is also chock-full of other celebrities, including Phylicia Rashad, LaLa Anthony, Will Smith, Ciara, DJ Khaled, and many more.

There’s so much love for New Orleans that Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted Drake to know — we love you, too.

Prominently featured in the video is New Orleans dancer and Tulane student Satchel Joseph, daughter of News with a Twist co-host LBJ.

Satchel is the bounce dancer repeatedly showing off her moves on the street car. You can also catch Satchel locally when she dances with Freedia and Boyfriend.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times since it hit YouTube Thursday.

It’s one of the biggest songs in the country right now, largely thanks to the viral #Kikichallenge, in which people get out of their cars to lip sync the song and dance on the side of the road.