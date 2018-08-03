Coolinary at Commander’s Palace!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This place has been a culinary landmark since 1893. Check it out for cheap this month!

Chris Lynch, the Chef de Cuisine at Commander‘s Palace Restaurant told us that this month, they're serving up the good stuff. "We wanted to celebrate the local seafood, the beef, it’s just really the best ingredients and I think people really enjoy spending time with us this August."

Lynch's favorite is the Courtbouillon, which is basically a Creole Bouillabaisse filled with local drum, clams, shrimp, oysters and a yellow tomato saffron broth. Also coming out on top is the Wagyu Beef which will be served at both lunch and dinner since it's so popular. The Chanterelle Mushroom Ravioli is also locally sourced, with mushrooms from the Northshore, fresh pasta and lemon whipped goat cheese.

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Turtle Soup

a Commander’s classic spiked with sherry

Creole Gumbo

a rich gumbo spiked with Creole seasonings

The Farmer’s Soup du Jour

daily inspirations using ingredients right from the farm

The Commander’s Salad

hearts of romaine, parmesan, egg, bacon, croutons, shaved Gruyere and creamy black pepper dressing

Alabama Peach and Green Fig Salad

farmhouse greens, crumbled cotija cheese, barbequed onions, star anise & brown butter croutons with boozy Southern Comfort Vinaigrette

Chanterelle Mushroom “Ravioli”

Northshore Chanterelle Mushrooms, lemon whipped goat cheese, mushroom jus, smoked bacon & fresh herbs

Second Course

choice of

Island Barbequed Chicken

garlic & red chile grilled Joyce farms chicken thighs, “30 second” greens, soft yucca, Pique and curry roasted pineapple vinaigrette

$18

Creole Yellow Tomato Courtbouillon

wild Gulf Fish, shrimp, oysters and clams steamed in light saffron broth with caramelized fennel, garlic confit, fresh basil and crispy crostini

$20

Chargrilled Harris Ranch Skirt Steak

charred kale, marinated local legumes, blistered cherry tomato, lime chimichurri

$20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Turtle Soup

a Commander’s classic spiked with sherry

Creole Gumbo

a rich gumbo spiked with Creole seasonings

The Farmer’s Soup du Jour

daily inspirations using ingredients right from the farm

The Commander’s Salad

hearts of romaine, parmesan, egg, bacon, croutons, shaved Gruyere and creamy black pepper dressing

Alabama Peach and Green Fig Salad

farmhouse greens, crumbled cotija cheese, barbequed onions, star anise & brown butter croutons with boozy Southern Comfort Vinaigrette

Chanterelle Mushroom “Ravioli”

Northshore Chanterelle Mushrooms, lemon whipped goat cheese, mushroom jus, smoked bacon & fresh herbs

Tempura Fried Florida Rock Shrimp Salad

coconut milk crispy eggplant and miso-Creole mustard aioli

Second Course

choice of

Creole Yellow Tomato Courtbouillon

wild Gulf fish, shrimp, oysters and clams steamed in light saffron broth with caramelized fennel, garlic confit, fresh basil and crispy crostini

$38

Grilled Louisiana Wagyu Beef with Sweet Root Beer Lacquer

Sticky sweet rice, broccoli rabe, pepper, sesame & Chanterelle mushroom vinaigrette

$39

Louisiana Armstrong “Tamale”

King Trumpet Mushroom, jumbo lump crab, smoky red bean puree, roasted corn masa & salsa Verde, spicy tomato-pepper coulis, cotija cheese

$39

Third Course

choice of

Creole Bread Pudding Soufflé +$3

(must be ordered in advance)

Pecan Pie a la Mode

Lally’s Praline Parfait

Creole Shrub Chocolate Bar

Campfire Cookie Dough S’mores

Housemade Ice Cream or Sorbet

Dessert du Jour +$3

(must be ordered in advance)

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Brunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Turtle Soup

a Commander’s classic spiked with sherry

Creole Gumbo

a rich gumbo spiked with Creole seasonings

The Farmer’s Soup du Jour

daily inspirations using ingredients right from the farm

The Commander’s Salad

hearts of romaine, parmesan, egg, bacon, croutons, shaved Gruyere and creamy black pepper dressing

Chanterelle Mushroom “Ravioli”

Northshore Chanterelle Mushrooms, lemon whipped goat cheese, mushroom jus, smoked bacon & fresh herbs

Smokehouse Braised Hog Jowl

slow smoked hog jowl with jalapeño polenta, sweet bell pepper & mustard seed agrodolce, baby arugula, Southern Comfort & Alabama peach jus

Second Course

choice of

Cochon De Lait Eggs Benedict

16-hour barbecue shoulder of pork over buttermilk biscuits with poached hen’s eggs, ripped herbs, sauce forestière and housemade tasso hollandaise

$37

Louisiana Bayou Brunch

Louisiana jumbo lump crabmeat, smoked redfish & Gulf shrimp with yellow tomato-saffron “Kooby” soft poached hen’s eggs and Cajun Caviar hollandaise

$39

Spiced Peach & Honey Lacquered Quail

Broken Arrow Ranch quail stuffed with Creole boudin, rum barrel hot sauce kimchi, summer cabbage and boozy peach honey glaze

$38

Crispy Des Almandine Catfish

lemon-mascarpone grits, fingerling potato, malt vinegar, fire roasted peppers and tomato vinaigrette

$37

Third Course

choice of

Creole Bread Pudding Soufflé +$3

(must be ordered in advance)

Pecan Pie a la Mode

Lally’s Praline Parfait

Creole Shrub Chocolate Bar

Campfire Cookie Dough S’mores

Housemade Ice Cream or Sorbet Dessert du Jour

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.