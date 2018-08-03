Confederate cash, flags, and more found inside Beauregard monument time capsule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A time capsule that spent over a century buried inside the PGT Beauregard monument pedestal was opened in the French Quarter this morning.

The copper box was placed inside the pedestal nearly 105 years ago.

Wearing gloves, textile restoration expert Jessica Hack and book restorer Beth Antoine gingerly lifted each item out of the copper box.

At some point over the years, water had leaked into the time capsule, badly damaging two cloth flags and turning parts of the printed items into crumbs.

But some items were very much intact, including the one thing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said he was most excited to see: The money.

Confederate currency in the capsule included an uncut sheet of bills dated "Oct. 10, 1862."

Louisiana State Museum Interim Director Steven Maklansky wouldn't speculate on the monetary value of the artifacts, but Nugesser said he'd been told that several of the items-- like the currency-- might be worth "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

According to newspaper articles written at the time of the time capsule’s placement, historians expected to find a Confederate states seal, Confederate and U.S. flags, photos of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, and much more.

Many of the actual contents uncovered by the historians were significantly degraded, but a few things survived relatively intact, including an uncut sheet of Confederate paper money dated October 10, 1862.

“The people that turned it over to us told us to make sure we take special care of the flags and the money, because if they are in decent shape, they could exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars in value,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

Now it’s the job of historians to preserve as much of the historical treasure trove as possible for future generations.

A book restoration specialist will work on all paper products, while a textile specialist will restore the ribbons and flags.

Nungesser skirted the issue when asked to comment on the apparent pro-Confederacy aim of the time capsule's content.

The statue and the capsule were erected 46 years after the Confederacy's defeat.

Historians believe a second time capsule is currently stored within a pedestal that formerly supported a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which was removed by the City of New Orleans in 2017, around the same time as the Beauregard statue.

29.951066 -90.071532