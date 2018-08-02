Velveeta Fudge! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Everyone loves fudge, right? What about fudge made with cheese?! Test Kitchen Taylor is checking it out!

This one sounds gross but Test Kitchen Taylor says you can't even taste the cheese!

Velveeta Fudge

8 ounces Velveeta cheese

16 tablespoons unsalted butter (2 sticks)

1 cup creamy peanut butter

8 cups powdered sugar (32 ounces)

Slice the Velveeta cheese and butter into 2-inch pieces and place in a 3-quart heavy-bottomed stockpot.

Melt the Velveeta and butter over medium-low heat, stirring frequently.

Stir in the peanut butter until completely incorporated into the cheese and butter. The mixture should have a thick, batter-like consistency.

Remove from the heat and transfer the batter to a bowl.

With an electric hand mixer, slowly stir in the powdered sugar in batches, about 1/2 cup at a time.

The mixture will turn into a pliable dough. Press into a 9-inch x 13-inch baking pan.

Allow the fudge to cool at room temperature for at least two hours, or let it chill in the fridge.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!